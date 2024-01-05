Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin selected to 3rd consecutive NHL All-Star game

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — For the third consecutive season. Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin has been selected to the NHL All-Star game.

Dahlin is currently tied for first among all defenseman in goals scored this season.

While participating in the 2023 All-Star game last year in Sunrise, Florida. Dahlin (102.3 mph) substituted for teammate Tage Thompson in the hardest shot skills competition. Dahlin placed 2nd behind Elias Pettersson (103.2 mph) of the Vancouver Canucks.

The 2024 NHL All-Star game will take place at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on February 3rd.

