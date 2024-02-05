Buffalo Sabres defenseman Mattias Samuelsson out for season with upper-body injury

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — Sunday, the Buffalo Sabres announced that defenseman Mattias Samuelsson will be out for the rest of the season with an upper-body injury. The team also confirming it will require surgery.

Mattias Samelsson requires surgery and will miss the remainder of the season due to an upper-body injury. Wishing you a speedy recovery, Sammy 💙 pic.twitter.com/NrJaWba7bl — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) February 4, 2024

Samuelsson's loss comes as Buffalo is set to start the second half of the season on Tuesday, 10 points back of a wild card spot in the Eastern Conference.

After Sunday's practice, head coach Don Granato told reporters this injury that will sideline him the rest of the season. Happened in their last game against San Jose.

"He's had lingering injuries just by virtue of how he blocks shots and finishes hits. He was not dealing with this injury prior to the other night (San Jose game)."

And the old saying of when it rains, it pours couldn't hold more truth for this Sabres' team. Forward Jack Quinn, who was also injured in the Sharks game back on January 27th. Will now miss the next 6-8 weeks. After undergoing surgery for a lower-body injury.

The good news, per the team is that Quinn did not sustain damage to his knee or Achilles. Granato although disappointed in the loss of two young pieces to his roster. Says the rest of his team is in a better position now to step up and push themselves through a crucial second half of the season.

"It can absolutely effect, because those are two key and talented guys. I feel the other guys who are going to have to step up are in a way better mind-frame than they were a month ago. We lose those guys, but I still feel very confident in the group that's going to have to pick up the slack."

Buffalo will take to the ice without Quinn or Samuelsson for the first time on Tuesday. When they host the Dallas Stars for a 7:00 p.m. est. puck drop from the KeyBank Center.