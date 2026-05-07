BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — Buffalo Sabres captain and defenseman Rasmus Dahlin was named a finalist for the James Norris Memorial Trophy. The award recognizes the top defenseman in the NHL.

If Dahlin were to describe this year in one word, it would be "crazy." After his fiancée, Carolina, received a heart transplant over the summer, the road back on the ice was filled with plenty of concerns for Dahlin.

But once the former first overall pick returned to the ice full-time in mid-November, the season turned around.

And for that, he is being recognized as a Norris Trophy finalist alongside Cale Makar of Colorado and Zach Werenski of Columbus.

The James Norris Memorial Trophy finalists are in! 🏆 #NHLAwardsThe trophy is presented annually to the defenseman who demonstrates the greatest all-around ability at the position. pic.twitter.com/krWLsUybFh — NHL (@NHL) May 7, 2026

"I mean, very well deserved. He's a huge part of our team, and why we got to where we got to," said Buffalo Sabres head coach Lindy Ruff. "A lot of times when the game is on the line, and we need offense, he's there."

"I think that's how I grew up. My buddies from back home are kind of the same way. We have that culture growing up, you do whatever it takes to win," Dahlin added.

WATCH: Buffalo Sabres captain Rasmus Dahlin named Norris Trophy finalist

Buffalo Sabres captain Rasmus Dahlin named Norris Trophy finalist

Along with the Norris trophy, Dahlin is also a finalist for the NHL's Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, given to the "NHL player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey.”

Head coach Lindy Ruff is also a finalist for the Jack Adams Award, given to the "NHL coach adjudged to have contributed the most to his team's success."