Buffalo Sabres can't bury chances, fall to Dallas Stars 2-1

BUFFALO, N.Y. [WKBW] — Missed opportunities were a constant theme for the Sabres on Tuesday night as they fell to the Dallas Stars 2-1. With the loss, the Sabres two-game win streak was snapped. The Sabres have yet to win three straight games this season.

Dallas goaltender Jake Oettinger was outstanding, stopping 47 of the 48 shots he faced. Oettinger was named the games first star after making several big saves on quality Sabres scoring chances.

As they have done many time this season, the Sabres fell behind less than four minutes into the game on a power play goal from Matt Duchene. Ukko Pekka Luukkonen appeared to be screened and didn’t even react to Duchene’s shot from the slot.

Buffalo tied the game in the second period on a power play goal from Tage Thompson. The goal is Thompson’s 15th of the season.

But the tie was short lived, as Dallas regained the lead just three minutes later. Luukkonen couldn’t control the initial shot, and Sam Steel made the Sabres pay.

With the loss the Sabres fall to 22-24-4 on the season. They next host the St. Louis Blues on Saturday. The game is on WKBW at 1:00 p.m.

