Buffalo Sabres breaking free of a losing streak in 3-0 win over New York Islanders

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — Behind Eric Comrie's 24 saves and a strong defensive effort. The Buffalo Sabres grab win number two of the season with a 3-1 win over the New York Islanders.

For the first time all season the Buffalo Sabres dressed in their black and red 'goathead' jerseys. Hoping the lucky threads could spark a victory.

The Sabres had plenty of scoring opportunities in the first period but the Islanders were able to keep the game knotted at zero heading to the second period.

Buffalo goaltender Eric Comrie did his part in preserving the scoreless tie more. Having 15 saves to his name at the end of the second period. However his New York counterpart Semyon Varlamov would have 31 by the end of the period.

But we have to thank Sabres forward Jeff Skinner for why Varlamov didn't have 33. Because with just over three minutes left to go in the second, Skinner broke the scoreless tie with his second goal of the year to make it 1-0 Buffalo.

Folks...We're Breaking sooooo freakin' Free inside the KBC!Skinner finally breaks this game open#Sabres lead 1-0...3:00 left in 2nd — Dom Tibbetts (@DomTibbettsTV) October 22, 2023

Then with the period just about to come to an end. Mattias Samuelsson picked the perfect game to score his first goal of the season. His third career goal lifted Buffalo to 2-0 lead as we went to the second intermission. Leaving Varlamov with 31 saves.

Is it 2012 and I'm listening to "The Motto" by Drake in my buddy's Pontiac Vibe?No, it's actually the sign that Mattias Samuelsson just scored2-0 #Sabres now — Dom Tibbetts (@DomTibbettsTV) October 22, 2023

The Sabres would start the third period on the power play but could not capitalize. So a few minutes later Rasmus Dahlin took matters into his own hands and a second-effort in front of the net would lead to an open shot from up close for Dylan Cozens who cashed in on the opportunity.

Cozens' second goal of the year pushed the Buffalo lead to 3-0 early in the third period.

Dylan Cozens' goal gives him his first point streak of three or more games (2+2) since he did so from April 4 to 8, 2023 (3+2). — Sabres PR (@SabresPR) October 22, 2023

A late Islanders goal would prevent Eric Comrie from capturing a shutout performance. But with 24 saves on the night, along with strong defensive play. It still felt like he recorded one.

Buffalo wins 3-1 and avoids going on a losing streak. They'll host Montreal on Monday night. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. est.

