Buffalo Sabres blow 3-1 lead, lose 4-3 in overtime to Columbus Blue Jackets

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Despite jumping out to a 3-1 lead in the third period the Sabres once again let a game slip away, falling to the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 in overtime.

Jakub Voracek scored just 16 seconds into the extra frame to drop the Sabres to 14-24-8 on the season.

Brendan Gaunce sparked the Columbus comeback shortly after the Sabres took a two goal lead.

Oliver Bjorkstrand scored the equalizer on the power play with just 5:35 left in regulation.

For the Sabres, Rasmus Dahlin, Kyle Okposo, and Alex Tuch scored while Dustin Tokarski stopped 30 of the 34 shots he faced.

“I don’t think anyone had their best game tonight, but we need to come together and start playing for eachother,” Tuch said after the loss.

“I feel our team hasn’t played with passion because we’ve had hesitation and fear,” head coach Don Granato said after the game. “We need to make sure our belief system is strong so we have passion and energy every shift.”

The Sabres are back in action Sunday on the road against the Montreal Canadiens at 12:30 p.m.