Buffalo Sabres blank New York Islanders 4-0, Luukkonen records 5th shutout of season

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — Buffalo Sabres goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped all 21 shots against him tonight. Earning his 5th shutout of the season which is now tied for second most in the NHL. All while helping his team beat the New York Islanders 4-0 in a pivotal regular season matchup.

1st Period

Buffalo came out and dominated in the offensive zone through the first two minutes. Unfortunately no goals to show for it. But their urgency early in this contest was refreshing.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen wasn't tested much as Buffalo outshot New York 13-4. But when the Islanders did get their shots, Luukkonen slammed the door shut and helped preserve a 0-0 tie after the opening 20 minutes.

2nd Period

A little under five minutes into the period, Buffalo would go on the power-play after an interference penalty called on Anders Lee. Less than 30 seconds later, Victor Olofsson would score his first power-play goal of the season and give the Sabres a 1-0 lead.

Victor Olofsson converts on the power play ‼️#LetsGoBuffalo pic.twitter.com/PZs185tNCs — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) March 15, 2024

Then with just over 11 minutes to go Dylan Cozens, the Workhorse from Whitehorse would put Buffalo up 2-0 with his 15th goal of the year. Assists went to Connor Clifton and Jeff Skinner

While the sticks were hot, the youngster Zach Benson got in on the action and ripped his 8th goal of the season. All the way from the blue-line to make it 3-0 Sabres in the 2nd period. Henri Jokiharju and Owen Power were each credited with assists on the goal.

Benson also put himself in good company with tonight's goal.

With his goal, Zach Benson (18 years, 307 days; 1+3) became the youngest Sabres skater since Rasmus Dahlin (18 years, 247 days; 1+4) from Dec. 15 to 16, 2018 to record four or more points in any two game span. Pierre Turgeon (thrice) and Phil Housley (twice) are the only other… — Sabres PR (@SabresPR) March 15, 2024

3rd Period

Buffalo would hold their 3-0 lead through the first eight minutes of the period. After delivering a hard hit on Pierre Engvall, Connor Clifton and New York's Anders Lee would have themselves a tilt that would end in five-minute majors for both of them.

On an empty net and late in the final period, set up by a beautiful pass from Rasmus Dahlin. Benson would tally his second goal of the day. Making it 4-0 Buffalo, which would be your final score from the KeyBank Center on Thursday night.

Buffalo's recent success will become an afterthought starting tomorrow as they get ready for a challenging five-game road-stand. Starting Saturday afternoon in Detroit.

