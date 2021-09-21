Watch
Buffalo Sabres announce theme nights for 2021-22 season, including giveaways and alumni appearances

Posted at 11:52 AM, Sep 21, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Tuesday, as the Buffalo Sabres opened single-game ticket sales, they also announced their promotional schedule for the 2021-22 season.

The Sabres home opener comes on Thursday, October 14 against the Montreal Canadiens at KeyBank Center. Here's a month-by-month look at the Theme Nights schedule:

October

  • Thursday, October 14 - Home Opener - vs. Canadiens - special edition t-shirt giveaway.
  • Saturday, October 16 - Harvest Fest - vs. Coyotes - trick-or-treat tote for first 5,000 kids, Sabres schedule magnet for all fans.
  • Friday, October 22 - White Hot Friday - vs. Bruins - Sabres wear white at home, pregame happy hour with alumni appearances and giveaways.

November

  • Saturday, November 6 - Val James Night - vs. Red Wings - The Sabres will honor Val James, the first U.S.-born Black player in the NHL.
  • Monday, November 29 - Hockey Fights Cancer - vs. Kraken - all fans receive a Hockey Fights Cancer scarf.

December

  • Friday, December 10 - White Hot Friday - vs. Rangers - Sabres wear white at home, pregame happy hour with alumni appearances and giveaways.
  • Saturday, December 11 - Native American Heritage Night - vs. Capitals - The Sabres celebrate Native American cultures.

January

  • Thursday, January 6 - Hometown Heroes - vs. Sharks - The Sabres will share special tributes to military, first responders, and frontline workers.
  • Saturday, January 22 - Youth Hockey Day - vs. Flyers - Sabres mini sticks for the first 5,000 kids in attendance, youth hockey players are encouraged to wear their team's jersey.

March

  • Sunday, March 6 - Kids Takeover - vs. Kings - Families can register their kids to be part of a unique gameday experience.
  • Thursday, March 10 - Pride Night - vs. Golden Knights - Pride rally towels for the first 10,000 fans in attendance. The Sabres will wear commemorative warm-up jerseys.
  • Friday, March 25 - Throwback Night and White Hot Friday - vs. Capitals - Giveaway to be announced, Sabres wear white at home, pregame happy hour with alumni appearances and giveaways.

April

  • Friday, April 29 - Fan Appreciation & RJ's Last Call, White Hot Friday - vs. Blackhawks - Giveaway to be announced, Sabres salute Rick Jeanneret as he makes his last regular-season call for the team. Sabres wear white at home, pregame happy hour with alumni appearances and giveaways.

Individual game tickets, season tickets and other ticket packages are available online.

