Buffalo Sabres announce theme nights for 2021-22 season, including giveaways and alumni appearances

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Tuesday, as the Buffalo Sabres opened single-game ticket sales, they also announced their promotional schedule for the 2021-22 season.
The Sabres home opener comes on Thursday, October 14 against the Montreal Canadiens at KeyBank Center. Here's a month-by-month look at the Theme Nights schedule:
October
- Thursday, October 14 - Home Opener - vs. Canadiens - special edition t-shirt giveaway.
- Saturday, October 16 - Harvest Fest - vs. Coyotes - trick-or-treat tote for first 5,000 kids, Sabres schedule magnet for all fans.
- Friday, October 22 - White Hot Friday - vs. Bruins - Sabres wear white at home, pregame happy hour with alumni appearances and giveaways.
November
- Saturday, November 6 - Val James Night - vs. Red Wings - The Sabres will honor Val James, the first U.S.-born Black player in the NHL.
- Monday, November 29 - Hockey Fights Cancer - vs. Kraken - all fans receive a Hockey Fights Cancer scarf.
December
- Friday, December 10 - White Hot Friday - vs. Rangers - Sabres wear white at home, pregame happy hour with alumni appearances and giveaways.
- Saturday, December 11 - Native American Heritage Night - vs. Capitals - The Sabres celebrate Native American cultures.
January
- Thursday, January 6 - Hometown Heroes - vs. Sharks - The Sabres will share special tributes to military, first responders, and frontline workers.
- Saturday, January 22 - Youth Hockey Day - vs. Flyers - Sabres mini sticks for the first 5,000 kids in attendance, youth hockey players are encouraged to wear their team's jersey.
March
- Sunday, March 6 - Kids Takeover - vs. Kings - Families can register their kids to be part of a unique gameday experience.
- Thursday, March 10 - Pride Night - vs. Golden Knights - Pride rally towels for the first 10,000 fans in attendance. The Sabres will wear commemorative warm-up jerseys.
- Friday, March 25 - Throwback Night and White Hot Friday - vs. Capitals - Giveaway to be announced, Sabres wear white at home, pregame happy hour with alumni appearances and giveaways.
April
- Friday, April 29 - Fan Appreciation & RJ's Last Call, White Hot Friday - vs. Blackhawks - Giveaway to be announced, Sabres salute Rick Jeanneret as he makes his last regular-season call for the team. Sabres wear white at home, pregame happy hour with alumni appearances and giveaways.
Our 2021-22 theme nights are set! 🗓— Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) September 21, 2021
Check out all our promotions here: https://t.co/75uFT2qKG8 pic.twitter.com/uiW4rp0NtN
Individual game tickets, season tickets and other ticket packages are available online.