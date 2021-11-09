Buffalo Sabres and Pittsburgh Penguins to co-host NHL’s second joint Pride Game

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres and Pittsburgh Penguins announced the teams will co-host the NHL’s second joint Pride Game on November 16 at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

The two teams played in the league's first-ever joint Pride Game at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo last season.

According to the teams the Pride Game "aims to bring together two cities to celebrate LGBTQ+ communities by sharing stories of inclusion, hope and allyship."

We are very excited to again partner with the Penguins for the second joint Pride Game between our two teams. The inspiration behind this collaboration is to help support the LGBTQ+ community in both cities and to continue our efforts to make hockey a sport that welcomes all who wish to be a part of our game. - Rich Jureller, Sabres vice president of community relations

For pregame warmups the teams will tape their sticks with rainbow tape, wear commemorative pride warm-up jerseys featuring the Progress Pride Flag and use Official Pride Game warm-up pucks.

The items used in warmups, along with other items, will be available during an online auction that begins November 16 and ends November 23 at 12:00 p.m. You can view the auction here.

A portion of fundraising efforts will benefit GLYS Western New York, Pride Center of Western New York and Niagara Pride. The organizations have also been offered complimentary tickets, courtesy of Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield. The Penguins will also host fundraising opportunities on the concourse during the game.

All fans attending the game will receive a commemorative Pride Game rally towel courtesy of Highmark.

Visit here for tickets and visit here for more information on the Pride Game.