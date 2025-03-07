Buffalo Sabres and Ottawa Senators make huge trade headlined by Josh Norris and Dylan Cozens swap

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Sabres GM Kevyn Adams made a major shakeup on Friday afternoon, acquiring forward Josh Norris and defenseman Jacob Bernard-Docker from the Ottawa Senators.

In return, the Sabres are sending alternate captain Dylan Cozens, defenseman Dennis Gilbert and 2026 second-round pick to their division-rival Senators.

Norris, 25, is a two-way center with scoring upside, specializing in power play efficiency. This season, he has 20 goals and 13 assists in 53 games. In his career, Norris has 90 goals and 156 points in 236 games. Norris is under contract through 2031 with a cap hit of $7.95 million per season.

Two years ago I thought Cozens was going to be the Sabres best forward.



Two months ago I didn't know if he should be playing every night.



The Sabres are betting on Norris' health. The Sens are betting on the Sabres track record of trading guys who have success elsewhere. — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) March 7, 2025

Bernard-Docker, 24, is a 2018 first-round pick with only one "full" season of NHL experience. He has played 129 career games, scoring five goals in 129 games.

He is a right-shot defenseman and brings ideal size to the Sabres blue line (6'1" & 200 pounds).

As for Cozens, it has been two very rocky seasons for the Sabres' once-promising cornerstone piece. After scoring 31 goals and 68 points two seasons ago, Cozens has seen his play slip at both ends of the ice. This season, Cozens has just 11 goals and 20 assists in 61 games.

Bove's take:

When Josh Norris is healthy and available he's a very good player. But he has never played more than 66 games in his career and missed almost all of the 2022-2023 season.

To me, this is quite simply a change of scenery for both players who have different concerns with their former teams. For Norris, it's mainly his health. For Cozens, it's his rapid decline in play throughout the last two seasons.

I've always liked Norris' game and think he's got more offensive upside than Cozens. He's also good at face-offs and should immediately help the Sabres power play. Not just for the rest of the season, but for years to come. A power play featuring Norris, Rasmus Dahlin, and Tage Thompson sounds fun.

As for Cozens, in 2022 I was confident he would turn into a key piece of the Sabres future. But ever since, his play has left so much to be desired. There are games when it doesn't even look like he should be in the lineup. There's no denying that he still has plenty of upside, but the Sabres needed to make a shakeup and this accomplishes that.

The money for the main pieces is almost even, so this doesn't impact either team's salary cap that much.

Admittedly, I don't know a ton about Bernard-Docker's game. I'd imagine he slots in as a third-pair right-shot defenseman as the Sabres try and move Henri Jokiharju. Bernard-Docker is a restricted free agent this summer.

I like this move for the Sabres, but it comes with risk for both teams. Cozens could prove to be a thorn in the Sabres' side for years to come, but if the last two years are any indication of where his game is heading or what type of player he ultimately is, this is a smart gamble for Adams.

