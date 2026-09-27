Buffalo Sabres 2026 season preview with ESPN NHL analyst Steve Levy

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — With the 2026 NHL season on the horizon it's time to look ahead to the upcoming season for the Buffalo Sabres.

Coming off their best season in years, the Sabres are looking to build off a 2025-2026 campaign that had them one goal away from a trip to the Eastern Conference Final. But the team will need to overcome some notable departutres.

Both Bowen Byram and Alex Tuch were traded in the offseason and the Sabres are banking on internal growth to fill the voids. The Sabres also have questions between the pipes, especially with preseason injuries to Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and Alex Lyon. Defenseman Mattias Samuelsson is also considered week-to-week.

So what should we expect this season and can the Sabres contend for a Stanley Cup? 7 Sports Director Matt Bove and ESPN NHL analyst Steve Levy discuss the season, the Connor Hellebuyck rumors, and plenty more!

