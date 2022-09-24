Watch Now
Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde out for the rest of the season

Steven Senne/AP
Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde (23) after his interception during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Posted at 12:10 PM, Sep 24, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde is out for the remainder of the 2022-2023 football season.

According to his agent, Jack Bechta, Hyde will be put on injured reserve Saturday.

This decision comes after Hyde suffered a neck injury during Monday nights game against the Tennessee Titans.

As of Friday afternoons official injury report from the Buffalo Bills, safety Jordan Poyer is questionable for Sundays game against the Miami Dolphins meaning safety's Jaquan Johnson and Damar Hamlin could see an increased role.

