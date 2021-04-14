Bruins beat Sabres 3-2 in shootout

BUFFALOI, N.Y. [WKBW] — Despite jumping out to an early lead, the Buffalo Sabres fell to the Boston Bruins 3-2 in a shootout on Tuesday.
Colin Miller opened the scoring for the Sabres, converting on a shot from the point just 1:52 into the game. Newly acquired forward Anders Bjork picked up an assist on the goal along with Dylan Cozens.
A few minutes later, Sabres goaltender Linus Ullmark left the game after he was slow to get up following a Bruins shot. Ullmark did not return to the game.
more on Linus Ullmark leaving the game/injury #LetsGoBuffalo #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/ptBJmfmTtn— Buffalo Hockey moments (@SabresPlays) April 14, 2021
David Krejci tied things up for the Bruins later in the first period, converting on a rebound that got behind Tokarski. In the second period, Craig Smith doubled the lead for the Bruins making it 2-1.
In the third period, Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin, who turned 21 on Tuesday, made a pretty play at the blue line and scored on a slap shot to tie things at 2 with 8:07 left to play.
Rasmus Dahlin with some magic at the blueline! 2-2 @Dan_Dunleavy #LetsGoBuffalo #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/k8dV6FQ3cu— Buffalo Hockey moments (@SabresPlays) April 14, 2021
After a scoreless overtime, the Bruins scored on both shootout attempts while both Victor Olofsson and Tage Thompson failed to score for the Sabres.
With the loss, the Sabres fall to 10-25-7. The Sabres take on the Washington Capitals on Thursday.