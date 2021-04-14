Watch
SportsBuffalo Sabres

Actions

Bruins beat Sabres 3-2 in shootout

items.[0].image.alt
Charles Krupa/AP
Boston Bruins left wing Taylor Hall (71) waits next to Buffalo Sabres right wing Tage Thompson (72) at the opening faceoff of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Sabres Bruins Hockey
Posted at 10:01 PM, Apr 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-13 22:01:38-04

BUFFALOI, N.Y. [WKBW] — Despite jumping out to an early lead, the Buffalo Sabres fell to the Boston Bruins 3-2 in a shootout on Tuesday.

Colin Miller opened the scoring for the Sabres, converting on a shot from the point just 1:52 into the game. Newly acquired forward Anders Bjork picked up an assist on the goal along with Dylan Cozens.

A few minutes later, Sabres goaltender Linus Ullmark left the game after he was slow to get up following a Bruins shot. Ullmark did not return to the game.

David Krejci tied things up for the Bruins later in the first period, converting on a rebound that got behind Tokarski. In the second period, Craig Smith doubled the lead for the Bruins making it 2-1.

In the third period, Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin, who turned 21 on Tuesday, made a pretty play at the blue line and scored on a slap shot to tie things at 2 with 8:07 left to play.

After a scoreless overtime, the Bruins scored on both shootout attempts while both Victor Olofsson and Tage Thompson failed to score for the Sabres.

With the loss, the Sabres fall to 10-25-7. The Sabres take on the Washington Capitals on Thursday.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Vaccinating-WNY-480x360.jpg

COVID-19 Vaccine Resources