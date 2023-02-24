Bove: If not now, when? Why the Sabres should be buyers at trade deadline

BUFFALO, N.Y. [WKBW] — This is uncharted territory for the Buffalo Sabres. With the NHL trade deadline less than one week away, the team finds themselves in a prime position to go on a run to the playoffs.

Make no mistake, the Sabres have their flaws. There is still a noticeable difference between Buffalo and the top teams in the NHL. But with the right moves at the deadline, the Sabres can close the gap.

We'll start with the defense because quite frankly, it hasn't been very good. The Sabres have allowed 198 goals in 56 games [3.5 goals per game]. Besides Norris Trophy candidate Rasmus Dahlin and rookie phenom Owen Power, the group should be an area they look to improve. I like most of the other guys on the blue line, but the Sabres lack of depth at the position propels them into bigger roles than they should be playing.

The big fish on the market has and will continue to be Arizona defenseman Jacob Chychrun until he's eventually dealt. The reported asking price is the equivalent of multiple first-round picks, and that's just the starting point. It's a big price tag, but Chychrun is worth it. The 24-year-old comes with a cost-controlled $4.6 million cap hit for the next two seasons, making him a bargain given the current market. Behind Dahlin, Power, and Mattias Samuelsson, the Sabres blue line is pretty bare. Chcychrun would change that immediately.

Potential offer:

Arizona receives: 2023 first-round pick [top-five protected], 2023 second-round pick, Noah Ostlund, & Erik Portillo.

Buffalo receives: Jacob Chychrun

As for the offense, I don't think the Sabres need to make a huge splash. Timo Meier from the Sharks has been connected to the Sabres, and while he'd make the team better, I think the Sabres have bigger needs.

But just because the Sabres don't need to make a huge splash, doesn't mean they shouldn't be exploring the market. If there's a middle-six player available, the Sabres should explore the addition. Ideally, someone who can either line up with Dylan Cozens on the second line or bolster the third line.

In net, the Sabres goaltending has been inconsistent, and that's putting it lightly. Despite three goalies on the roster, none feel like they can carry the load during a playoff push. If, and that's a big if, there is a goalie to be added at the deadline, the Sabres should be interested, but I'm not holding my breath.

This is a big test for general manager Kevyn Adams. He's never been in a position where his team should be looking to get better. Sitting idle feels inexcusable given the Sabres growth this season. Adams doesn't need to orchestrate a blockbuster, but moves should be made.