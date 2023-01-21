Big performances lifts Buffalo Sabres to 6-3 win over Anaheim Ducks

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres didn't miss a beat on Saturday against the Anaheim Ducks, coming off an electric 3-2 overtime win on Thursday. Buffalo took care of business winning 6-3.

Donning the black and red "goathead" jerseys, the Sabres offense got to work early like they normally do when wearing them. A Dylan Cozens short-handed goal, and a Jeff Skinner power-play goal put Buffalo up 2-0 at the end of the first period.

Anaheim used a strong second period to outscore Buffalo 3-1. Peyton Krebs had the lone goal of the period for the Sabres. So heading into the third, the score was tied at 3-3.

But the third period was all Buffalo. More specifically it was all Victor Olofsson. Scoring not one, but two goals to put the Sabres out ahead 5-3 a little over halfway into the period. Olofsson's second goal, his 21st of the season set a new a career high for him. Krebs's second goal of the day would put the Sabres up 6-3. Which would be your final in this one.

Buffalo goes back on the road for their next contest. A Monday showdown with Dallas.