Beloved Buffalo Sabres security guard reflects on 3 decades of memories as he steps into retirement

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — James McDuffie has a story to tell. Thousands of them actually. For 30 years, he has been a security guard at the KeyBank Center, working in the office adjacent to the player and employee entrance.

“My journey growing up on the East Side in a rough and tough neighborhood, coming and working for the Buffalo Sabres, you have to understand where I came from and where I'm at right now,” McDuffie said as he reflected on his three decades inside KeyBank Center.

McDuffie began working with the Sabres when the Marine Midland Arena opened in 1996. He got his job in the security office after attending a job fair on Jefferson Avenue. 30 years later, it’s one of the best decisions he ever made.

“It's an honor to have a job like this,” McDuffie said. “Everybody that comes through here, they’ve gotta come past me.”

That includes players, coaches, staff, media members, and arena employees. Everyone has a James story because he’s always willing to listen.

“You know what they call me? Counselor,” McDuffie said with a smile. “People come and talk to me, but they don't know that by talking to me, they gave me something back.”

The chairs in the security office are worn. Not from age, but from how many people have sat across from McDuffie and chatted about anything and everything. Regulars in the office include Sabres head coach Lindy Ruff, dozens of players past and present, and their families who come to Buffalo to watch them play.

“You know, he was the first person I saw most days when I walked into the rink,” former Sabres captain Kyle Okposo said. “(He’s) just a really good human being.”

Jack Eichel, another former Sabres captain, shared that same sentiment. While in town earlier this month, Eichel made sure to visit his old friend and show off his new gold medal.

“Just so many great times,” Eichel said about McDuffie. “He treated my family so well when they would come to games.”

Current captain Rasmus Dahlin is also a big fan of McDuffie. But not as big a fan as his grandfather. Dahlin said every time his grandfather from Sweden comes to Buffalo, he can find him inside the security office talking to James.

“He's been around the whole time I've been here, so I love that guy,” Dahlin said. "Such a great human being, honestly.”

The friendships with the players are strong, but their careers often have a shelf life. Which is why McDuffie was so close with Rick Jeanneret, the longtime voice of the Buffalo Sabres. When discussing the people who have meant the most to him, McDuffie broke down multiple times, recalling the final time he saw RJ.

“So when he was walking away, I said, 'Rick, Love you,'” McDuffie said. “He said, ‘I love you too.’ And that's the last time, about three weeks to one month later, he passed away.”

WATCH: Beloved Buffalo Sabres security guard reflects on three decades of memories as he steps into retirement

Beloved Buffalo Sabres security guard reflects on 3 decades of memories as he steps into retirement

But after 30 years, McDuffie is ready to step away. He’s retiring this summer after a career filled with so many unforgettable memories and moments.

“So happy for him,” Eichel said. “All the things that he's done and his tenure here and all the work that he's put in. So congratulations on his retirement.”

“I wish him nothing but the best in his retirement, and you know, I'm glad I got to experience my entire time here with him,” forward Tage Thompson added.

“He was the first person I saw most days when I walked into the rink,” Okposo said. “He’s just a really good human being.”

It seems that everyone in the Sabres organization loves McDuffie. When I first posted about doing the story, dozens of former employees and staff members shared their well-wishes. He’s made a difference without trying to.

This morning I'd like to introduce you to James McDuffie.



He's been the security guard at KeyBank Center for 30 years but he's retiring after this season.



So I wanted to chat with him about his favorite memories & stories. pic.twitter.com/6vsiaoS9Tq — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) March 17, 2026

And how fitting for the Sabres to be sending off James in style with their best season in decades. It’s never been about the wins or losses, but even McDuffie admits things this season have been truly special.

“It makes me feel proud being and representing the Sabres when I'm not here at work,” McDuffie said. “It's like I can't believe it, I work for the Buffalo Sabres.”