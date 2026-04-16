Before we shift to the playoffs, let's hand out some 2026 Buffalo Sabres regular season awards

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — With the NHL regular season a thing of the past, let’s hand out some awards. In years past, this would mean the Buffalo Sabres season had come to an end. But not this year.

Biggest surprise

Mattias Samuelsson

From talks of a contract buyout to becoming a stalwart on the Sabres blue line, Mattias Samuelsson has been a crucial piece to the Sabres' success this season.

In 78 games, Samuelsson has been available, has been a consistent offensive contributor, and has logged top-four minutes while playing in every possible role.

Plus/Minus is an outdated stat, but when I was looking over his numbers, I was floored. Samuelsson finished the regular season with a team-best +41. Coincidentally, that’s also how many points he had this season, with 13 goals and 28 assists.

Prior to this season, Samuelsson had never played more than 62 games. This season was a massive leap for the 26-year-old defenseman who now has one of the best contracts in the NHL.

Biggest disappointment

Kulich’s injury

If I had to pick a single player, it would probably be Michael Kesselring because of the offseason buzz surrounding his addition. That said, Kesselring was banged up, and I don’t think he was ever quite healthy. He ended up playing just 34 games this season and was a healthy scratch countless times.

As for Kulich, I had big expectations for the Sabres young forward this season. But after just 12 games, he was sidelined with blood clots. That’s some scary and serious stuff. For Kulich, just getting healthy away from the rink was far and away the top priority. After the Olympic break, it looked like Kulich could potentially return but he had a setback and was ruled out for the rest of the season. Kulich is just 22 years old and will be an important piece for this team moving forward. But circumstances out of his control led his absence to being my biggest disappointment of the season.

Unsung Hero

Alex Lyon

When the Sabres needed someone to hold down the fort, Alex Lyon was that guy. Let’s not forget, Lyon started more games than Luukkonen this season. A late-season injury and some inconsistent play have made Lyon’s playoff status uncertain, but his presence on and off the ice was invaluable. Heading into next season, the Sabres have to figure something out with Lyon, Luukkonen, and Colten Ellis, but it’s a good problem to have.

Peyton Krebs Appreciation Award

Peyton Krebs

2025-2026 was far and away Peyton Krebs' best season as a pro. The 25-year-old played all 82 games, had 11 more points than he did last season, and was a chess piece the Sabres could use all over their lineup. I know Krebs hasn’t necessarily blossomed as an elite offensive weapon like many hoped after the Jack Eichel trade, but there’s serious value in a forward who can move up and down the lineup and put up 39 points.

The DAWG award

Josh Doan and Zach Benson

The committee (me) has announced a tie.

Josh Doan has been the most important roster addition this season. His teammates love him, he’s relentless at both ends of the ice, and he’s a glue guy. Every good team needs a glue guy, and Doan is the Sabres. It’s why the team was comfortable giving him a massive extension after just three months with the team.

But you can say all those same things about Zach Benson. He’s versatile and can play up and down the lineup, he makes every one of his teammates better, and he’s the team's DJ.

Benson is a player the Sabres need to keep for a long time. He’s still just 20-years-old and seemingly just scratching the surface of his potential.

Bove’s An Idiot Award

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Over the years, I have been critical of the Sabres' starting goaltender. In fairness, his play is often volatile.

This season, that has not been the case. For several months, Luukkonen has been really good. It’s gotten to the point where I have changed my thoughts about the playoffs. In March, I would’ve said Luukkonen and Lyon should rotate playoff starts. But Luukkonen has been too good to keep him on the bench.

This season, Luukkonen has a 22-9-3 record with an impressive .910 save percentage and 2.91 goals against average.

The playoffs will be another big test for the Sabres' starting goaltender, but if he continues to play the way he has, they should be in good shape.

Sabres MVP

Rasmus Dahlin

It’s no coincidence that the Sabres started to look like a juggernaut when Dahlin’s play elevated. There’s a reason he’s in the conversation for the James Norris Memorial Trophy, awarded to the league’s top defenseman.

Offensively, Dahlin’s game has reached a new level. In 77 games, he has 19 goals, 55 assists, and 74 points. But what isn’t talked about enough is his level of compete, his physicality, and how he’s a workhorse every night. This season, he averaged more than 24 minutes per night.

The Sabres go as Dahlin goes, and this season, that’s been farther than they have in 14 years.