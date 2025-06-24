At long last, Buffalo Sabres great Alexander Mogilny is heading to the Hockey Hall of Fame

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — At long last, Alexander Mogilny is heading to the Hockey Hall of Fame. After several years of being overlooked, Mogilny will finally be recognized as an all-time great.

On Tuesday, Mogilny was one of the eight members named as part of the 2025 class. Mogilny spent six seasons in Buffalo after defecting from the Soviet Union as a 19-year-old and was immediately a star.

Welcome to the Hockey Hall of Fame, Alexander Mogilny.#HHOF2025 | #HHOF pic.twitter.com/dGLQ254EXc — Hockey Hall of Fame (@HockeyHallFame) June 24, 2025

In his first season with the Sabres, Mogilny had 43 points in 65 games. He famously scored a goal in his first-ever shift against the Quebec Nordiques. His best season in Buffalo and as a pro came in 1992-1993 when Mogilny had an unbelievable 76 goals and 127 points in 77 games.

Mogilny was named an All-Star in three of six seasons in Buffalo before being traded to Buffalo for a package that included Michael Peca coming back to the Sabres. He went on to play an additional 11 seasons in the NHL, totaling 990 games played.

Mogilny is the first Russian-born player to be named a captain of an NHL team. He has the fourth most goals by a Russian player in league history.