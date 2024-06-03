Another former Buffalo Sabres player will hoist the Stanley Cup in 2024

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — While we don't know which team will hoist the Stanley Cup, we do know a former Sabre(s) will have their name carved into the trophy following the 2024 season.

With the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers meeting in the 2024 Stanley Cup, an astounding seven former Sabres players are featured on the two rosters. The Panthers are essentially Sabres South, with six players on their roster who once played in Buffalo.

The list is headlined by Sam Reinhart, the Sabres No. 2 overall pick in 2014, who played 454 games with the Sabres. Kyle Okposo, who was the Sabres captain for the last two seasons, played 516 games with the Sabres after joining the team as a free agent in 2016.

Reinhart was traded to Florida three years ago for Devon Levi and the 28th overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, while Okposo was sent to Florida just a few months ago for a seventh-round pick.

The Panthers roster also features:

Evan Rodrigues - 192 games with BUF

Brandon Montour - 112 games with BUF

Dmitry Kulikov - 47 games with BUF

Rasmus Asplund - 164 games with BUF

As for the Oilers, the lone former Sabre on their roster is Evander Kane, who played 196 games with the blue and gold. Combined, the seven former Sabres played 1,681 games in Buffalo.

