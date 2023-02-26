Watch Now
Alex Tuch put on injured reserve ahead of Sabres matchup with Washington

Posted at 10:47 PM, Feb 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-25 22:47:52-05

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — Sabres forward Alex Tuch has been placed on the injured reserve list Saturday evening. This comes less than 24 hours before Buffalo's Sunday matchup with the Washington Capitals.

This move has been reflected in the team's official roster on Sabres.com. Which shows an asterisk next to Tuch's name indicating he is on injured reserve.

Sabres Team Roster

No details about the seriousness of the injury have been made official by the Sabres.

The Syracuse native has 28 goals, 34 assists for 62 points in 57 games played for Buffalo this season.

Puck drop between the Sabres and Capitals on Sunday is at 1:00 p.m. est.

