Alex Tuch hat trick propels Sabres to lopsided win over Flyers

Buffalo now four points out of wild card spot
Chris Szagola/AP
Buffalo Sabres' Alex Tuch, rear, shoots the puck past Philadelphia Flyers' Felix Sandstrom, left, for his third goal of the night, with Joel Farabee, right, watching during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 1, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Posted at 10:10 PM, Apr 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-01 22:10:23-04

PHILADELPHIA, PA. (WKBW) — Alex Tuch's second hat trick of the season proved to be the difference in Buffalo's 6-3 road win over the Philadelphia Flyers. The win puts the Sabres' point total at 81. Just four back of the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference.

See all six of Buffalo's goals below.

PERIODPLAYERSCORE
1KYLE OKPOSO (11)1-1
2ALEX TUCH (33)2-1
2JORDAN GREENWAY (5)3-1
2JEFF SKINNER (33)4-1
2ALEX TUCH (34)5-1
3ALEX TUCH (35)6-3

Buffalo will stay on the road for their next game. A pivotal matchup with the Florida Panthers on Tuesday. Who with 85 points after a win as well tonight, hold the second wild card spot in the conference.

