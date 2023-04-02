Alex Tuch hat trick propels Sabres to lopsided win over Flyers

PHILADELPHIA, PA. (WKBW) — Alex Tuch's second hat trick of the season proved to be the difference in Buffalo's 6-3 road win over the Philadelphia Flyers. The win puts the Sabres' point total at 81. Just four back of the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference.

PERIOD PLAYER SCORE 1 KYLE OKPOSO (11) 1-1 2 ALEX TUCH (33) 2-1 2 JORDAN GREENWAY (5) 3-1 2 JEFF SKINNER (33) 4-1 2 ALEX TUCH (34) 5-1 3 ALEX TUCH (35) 6-3

Buffalo will stay on the road for their next game. A pivotal matchup with the Florida Panthers on Tuesday. Who with 85 points after a win as well tonight, hold the second wild card spot in the conference.