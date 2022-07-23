A not so ordinary contract signing for Sabres defenseman Jeremy Davies

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — So imagine this scenario. You get a call from the Buffalo Sabres. They want to sign you to a one year/two-way contract worth 750,000 dollars. The only problem is that it has to be hand-signed and you don’t have a printer. So what are your options?

This is exactly the dilemma former Nashville Predator Jeremy Davies had when Buffalo offered him a contract for this upcoming season. So without a printer at home Davies and his girlfriend Erin drove to their nearest Staples. There they printed and signed the contract. But the best part was that Erin recorded the whole thing. And put it on her TikTok. The couple didn’t think much of it. But with now over 877,000 views the video has taken the hockey world by storm. Something that still boggles Jeremy’s mind.

Jeremy Davies had to run to Staples to get his contract with Buffalo signed 😭 🎥: TikTok/Erin.1425 pic.twitter.com/3oVNVY9fv8 — BarDown (@BarDown) July 17, 2022

"It really made its way around the hockey world for sure. I was at home talking with my dad yesterday and he said that’s crazy about the video. My dad was like I have friends all over North America sending me the video and laughing," Davies told 7 Sports. "Like I said we didn’t anticipate the TikTok blowing up that much but it's funny that it did. And it’s a funny little video that we’ll be able to look back on and just watch.”

