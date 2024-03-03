7 count em', 7 goals puts the game away as Buffalo Sabres take down Las Vegas Golden Knights

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW — The Buffalo Sabres delivered a seven-goal performance for fans inside the KeyBank Center Saturday night in a 7-2 win over the Las Vegas Golden Knights.

1st Period

How about this. Around two minutes after the opening puck drop Jeff Skinner got the scoring going. After Las Vegas failed to clear the puck out of their zone. Skinner stayed with it and netted the game's first goal. Giving Buffalo an early 1-0 lead.

And just like that...We're Breakin' Free!Jeff Skinner does his best Alex Tuch impression from the other night and stays with the puck after LV can't clear it out of their zone and scoresIn the year 2024...the Buffalo #Sabres have scored first — Dom Tibbetts (@DomTibbettsTV) March 3, 2024

2nd Period

Early in the period, Sabres forward Alex Tuch would be called for high-sticking. Giving the Golden Knights a power-play. However, teammate Dylan Cozens was able to separate on a breakaway and score a short-handed goal. Putting Buffalo ahead 2-0.

COZEY ON THE BREAKAWAY🚨🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/7sx0MhkKnV — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) March 3, 2024

That celebration would be short lived as Las Vegas would score their first and second goals of the game less than three minutes apart from each other. Tying the game up at 2-2.

A Brendan Brisson beauty!!! 🏄‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/k4XkWKugWs — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) March 3, 2024

With under six left to play in the period the Sabres, sparked by a lot of chances to score. Finally were rewarded for their offensive pressure in the Vegas zone. Zemgus Girgensons collected his seventh goal of the season off the assist from Eric Robinson.

The Latvian Locomotive coming through!!! 🚂 pic.twitter.com/w2FyeUi5PV — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) March 3, 2024

WR Train Latvian Locomotive 🤝Bringing hope to Buffalo on a Saturday #Sabres #Bills — Dom Tibbetts (@DomTibbettsTV) March 3, 2024

3rd Period

Buffalo would keep that momentum rolling into the final period. The captain, Kyle Okposo off assists from Skinner and Casey Mittelstadt found the back of the net to extend the lead to 4-2.

And as future Highmark Stadium performer Luke Combs once said. "When it rains, it pours." Owen Power would keep the party going with his fourth goal of the year just a short while later. To make it 5-2 Buffalo.

He's got that POWER ⚡ pic.twitter.com/Knfa1ol7aZ — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) March 3, 2024

And would the Sabres really be wearing the Black and Red threads without scoring six goals? No of course not. So Casey Mittelstadt slotted his 14th of the year on the power-play. Pushing the lead to 6-2 with under eight minutes left in the game.

We fear he has gone Mittelstadt mode 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Cqrxcb2zNG — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) March 3, 2024

But for a little added insurance. And simply because tonight the Sabres had their way. Dylan Cozens collected his second of the night to make it 7-2. That would be your final in this game.

THAT'S TWO FOR COZEY pic.twitter.com/Uti1lU9jlo — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) March 3, 2024

UP NEXT

Buffalo hosts Winnipeg Sunday night at 7 p.m. est. from the KeyBank Center.

