5 Observations: Sabres lose eighth straight, fall to Flyers 5-4 in SO

BUFFALO, N.Y. [WKBW] — For the first time since February 23, the Sabres earned a point. That's the good news. The bad news is they blew two-separate two-goal leads, falling to the Philadelphia Flyers 5-4 in a shootout for their eighth straight loss.

Five observations from Tuesday's loss:

Reinhart stays hot

The Buffalo Sabres have scored 56 goals this season. Sam Reinhart has scored 11 of them. For those keeping track at home, that's as many goals as Eichel [2G], Hall [2G], and Olofsson [7G] combined. Reinhart is set to become a free agent this summer [RFA] and whether it's with the Sabres or elsewhere, he's going to get a noticeable raise and it's well deserved. He's been the Sabres' best player this season.

It's about time

Taylor Hall looked like Taylor Hall on Tuesday night. For my money, it was one of his best games as a Buffalo Sabre. His speed created problems for the Flyers and he picked up two assists on both Reinhart goals. Hall now has five points in his last five games and is starting to turn a corner. If this team is going to start winning games, they'll need more performances like this from Hall.

The curious case of Rasmus Dahlin

Rasmus Dahlin has been an enigma so far this season. After a slow start, Dahlin played very well for a few weeks. But he's once again regressed and that was evident with another glaring mistake on Tuesday.

With the Sabres up 3-1, Dahlin got lost and failed to pick up Kevin Hayes on what turned into an easy Flyers goal. Now when I say lost, I mean, Dahlin looked like he no idea Hayes was standing next to him ready to send a quick shot behind Johansson.

Hayes cuts the Sabres' lead to 3-2 pic.twitter.com/NGXCSCvN3k — The Charging Buffalo (@TheChargingBUF) March 10, 2021

Dahlin is talented, nobody is denying that, but he has been far too inconsistent this season. He's still just 20-years-old and has all the potential in the world but it feels like he's taken a step back in his third season, which is concerning.

Hockey can be fun

Watching Jacob Bryson play hockey is quite the treat. It doesn't always work out, but this guy is all over the place. Sometimes he pinches and it leads to an odd-man rush in the opposite direction. Other times he's making wild breakout passes and then shooting up ice like he was shot out of a cannon to set up Victor Oloffson.

It's obvious that Bryson is starting to feel more comfortable and is willing to take chances. In a year full of disappointment, Bryson has been a pleasant surprise.

Jacob frikin Bryson pic.twitter.com/xhZLIqbnLz — The Charging Buffalo (@TheChargingBUF) March 10, 2021

Will we see a coaching change?

On their five-game road trip, the Sabres went 0-4-1. They've lost eight straight and blew two different two-goal leads on Tuesday. It has been a disastrous season and changes need to be made. Now we wait to see if Kevyn Adams agrees.

