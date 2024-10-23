5 Observations: Buffalo Sabres get most impressive win of the season against Dallas Stars

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As the Buffalo Sabres returned home to KeyBank Center they earned their most impressive win of the year, topping the Dallas Stars 4-2. Entering Tuesday's game the Stars were 5-1 on the season and had allowed an average of just 1.5 goals against per game. With the win, the Sabres improved to 3-4-1 on the season.

Five observations from Tuesday's win:

Let's have an Owen Power conversation:

We may be witnessing the beginning of the Owen Power breakout season.

The first overall pick from the 2021 NHL Draft is in his third full NHL season and looks like he's matured at both ends of the ice. His skating ability and effortless knack for knowing when to join the rush have always flashed, but seem to be a regular occurrence this season.

He assisted on three Sabres goals on Tuesday and now has six points in eight games on the year.

Owen Power had three assists. One was to Tage Thompson, on an absolute beauty of a goal. pic.twitter.com/u7N3U1D9kI — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) October 23, 2024

There are still some areas of his game that need to be cleaned up. His lack of physicality given his size is noticeable and he can be outmuscled in front of his net. These areas will improve as he gets older and has much more experience, or at least they should.

UPL shines:

It hasn't been a great start to the season for the Sabres number one netminder but he put on a show against the Stars. Luukkonen improved to 2-2-1 on the season and made several big saves in the first two periods to keep the Sabres in control. When Luukkonen is at his best he looks in control and that's what we saw despite the chaos happening around him on Tuesday night. This should be a confidence builder for the Sabres' young goaltender as the team tries to climb their way out of the hole they dug themselves in to start the season.

Strong second period:

Buffalo's second period against Dallas was arguably the best 20 minutes they've played this season. After a slow start, the Sabres used a power play attempt to take over the next 10 minutes. The man advantage attempt wasn't successful (what else is new?). But the Sabres scored a few minutes later thanks to Peyton Krebs. Less than two minutes later, the Sabres doubled their lead on a pretty play from Owen Power to Jason Zucker to Ryan McLeod.

Buffalo almost added a third goal a minute later on another quality scoring chance and kept the pressure going for the last five minutes of the period. Considering the opponent, I'd say it was the best individual period of hockey in the first eight games played.

Blazing speed:

McLeod has been a home run addition for the Sabres in the infancy of their season. On Tuesday, he scored his fourth goal in eight games. Considering McLeod's career-best season is 12 goals, this start was much more production than the Sabres likely expected. His speed is a dangerous weapon the team has been missing and he's centered their most consistent line of the season between Jordan Greenway and Zucker.

Ryan McLeod's speed is such a weapon.



Completely beat his guy far post for the lay up. — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) October 23, 2024

Kulcih shouldn't leave:

With Nicolas Aube-Kubel's potential return this weekend and Zach Benson's lingering lower-body injury the Sabres will need to figure out what to do with their forward group. Kulich is the low man on the totem pole, but I don't think he should be the one heading to the press box. He plays a direct game, has tons of skill, and is defensively responsible. That was displayed after the Sabres failed to convert on a pretty passing play that resulted in a 3-on-1 in the other direction. Henri Jokiharju played it perfectly, but Kulich flew back to kill the chance for the Stars. It was an effort play that shouldn't go unnoticed.

