Five-goal third period lifts Buffalo Sabres past Pittsburgh Penguins 6-3

Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP
Buffalo Sabres defenseman Lawrence Pilut (20) skates up ice during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Posted at 10:13 PM, Nov 02, 2022
BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres debuted their new Reverse-Retro Blue and Gold Goathead jerseys and gave fans another come from behind win Wednesday night at the KeyBank Center. Defeating the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-3. Capped off with a five-goal third period.

The first period saw just one goal scored by Pittsburgh's Jason Zucker on an assist from Evgeni Malkin. The Penguins 1-0 lead would carry into the second period where Josh Archibald put the Penguins up 2-0 early in the period.

Buffalo got on the scoreboard in the second thanks to a late goal from JJ Peterka.

The third period quickly saw the Sabres go down 3-1. But it's a story we've seen a lot over the last few games. Buffalo fought back and cut the deficit to just one after a Tage Thompson power play goal that was assisted by Rasmus Dahlin and Jeff Skinner. A little more than three minutes later Victor Olofsson tied it up at 3-3.

Then with just under 10 left to go in the third, Alex Tuch completed the three-goal comeback of the assist from Owen Power to give the Sabres a 4-3 lead.

Kyle Okposo and Olofsson would chip in two empty-net goals en route to Buffalo's 6-3 win over Pittsburgh.

Their next game is on the road Friday night against Carolina. Puck drop is at 7 p.m.

