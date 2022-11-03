Five-goal third period lifts Buffalo Sabres past Pittsburgh Penguins 6-3

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres debuted their new Reverse-Retro Blue and Gold Goathead jerseys and gave fans another come from behind win Wednesday night at the KeyBank Center. Defeating the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-3. Capped off with a five-goal third period.

The first period saw just one goal scored by Pittsburgh's Jason Zucker on an assist from Evgeni Malkin. The Penguins 1-0 lead would carry into the second period where Josh Archibald put the Penguins up 2-0 early in the period.

Buffalo got on the scoreboard in the second thanks to a late goal from JJ Peterka.

The third period quickly saw the Sabres go down 3-1. But it's a story we've seen a lot over the last few games. Buffalo fought back and cut the deficit to just one after a Tage Thompson power play goal that was assisted by Rasmus Dahlin and Jeff Skinner. A little more than three minutes later Victor Olofsson tied it up at 3-3.

Then with just under 10 left to go in the third, Alex Tuch completed the three-goal comeback of the assist from Owen Power to give the Sabres a 4-3 lead.

Kyle Okposo and Olofsson would chip in two empty-net goals en route to Buffalo's 6-3 win over Pittsburgh.

Their next game is on the road Friday night against Carolina. Puck drop is at 7 p.m.