Rivalry win: Buffalo Bandits down I-90 rival Rochester Knighthawks 15-13

ROCHESTER, NY. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bandits are back above .500 after scoring a huge 15-13 road-rivalry win over the Rochester Knighthawks Saturday night.

Dhane Smith and Josh Byrne led the way for Buffalo in points with six a piece. Byrne and Chris Cloutier each tallied three goals.

Full game stats can be found here.

Buffalo will host the New York Riptide in their next game on Friday at 7:30 p.m. est.