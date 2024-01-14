Watch Now
Rivalry win: Buffalo Bandits down I-90 rival Rochester Knighthawks 15-13

Buffalo Bandits
Posted at 10:14 PM, Jan 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-13 22:14:18-05

ROCHESTER, NY. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bandits are back above .500 after scoring a huge 15-13 road-rivalry win over the Rochester Knighthawks Saturday night.

Dhane Smith and Josh Byrne led the way for Buffalo in points with six a piece. Byrne and Chris Cloutier each tallied three goals.

Full game stats can be found here.

Buffalo will host the New York Riptide in their next game on Friday at 7:30 p.m. est.

