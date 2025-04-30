'Respect the game, respect the culture': Fierce Lacrosse Store highlights Native American history

COLLINS, NY. (WKBW) — Just on the edge of Cattaraugus territory in Collins, you’ll find the Fierce Lacrosse Store, which provides any lacrosse equipment you could think of for Western New Yorkers near and far.

Once you step through the doors, you’re sent back in time as decades of lacrosse memorabilia chronicling the Native American roots in the game surround you.

"We opened in 2010, and at the time, we had five kids, so we found ourselves going to various places to get geared up for the season," said co-owner and Haudenosaunee director of Women's Lacrosse, Claudia Jimerson. "We just got talking that we should open up our own lacrosse store."

With that thought in mind, Claudia and her husband, Ryan Jimerson, opened Fierce Lacrosse, a one-stop shop for lacrosse players from around the area. As their brand grew in the lacrosse community, so did their ability to share what lacrosse means to them. Respect for the game, and respect for their culture.

“We have to look at every kid that comes in here, especially natives, and tell them, look, this is our message about the game, and it’s intentional," she said. "Because we want them to go out there and spread that message on not only how you play but how you act both on and off the field.”

Because when people look at these walls, Claudia wants them to honor the past.

“It’s a good reminder that it’s not about the money, the status, it’s about what they’ve been through and they're still playing — and they’re still playing despite all odds that were against them," she said.

And then see what Native Americans have been able to do because of those who came before them.

What the Jimerson’s hope more than anything is that when you walk out of Fierce Lacrosse, you leave with a newfound respect for the game and its creators.

"The game is reciprocal, you give to the game and it gives back," she said.