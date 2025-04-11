'Really touched by it': Community Day at Smallwood Drive Elementary highlights inclusion

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Friday, students at Smallwood Drive Elementary School in Amherst got a special visit from three-time Paralympic gold medalist and Buffalo native Adam Page.

Page was the speaker at the school's "Community Day" celebration. He was a member of the United States' sled hockey team in the 2010, 2014 and 2018 Winter Paralympics.

His foundation, Greater Buffalo Adaptive Sports, is spreading awareness for athletes of all abilities, bringing adaptive sports into classrooms like the ones at Smallwood.

"Our foundation just started getting into the classrooms, creating exposure and awareness for adaptive sports," he said. "It's really fun to see the smiles on their faces, and being so excited to try something new. It's a really cool feeling to see that."

The celebration featured the Amherst Unified Basketball team. We caught up with Mackenzie Koch and a couple of her teammates, who said there were no words to describe how special today was for everyone involved.

"I was really touched by it," she said. "I can't believe it. It's everything to me. My whole family is behind me and my friends; they all know how special it is to me."

You can find more information on Page's Greater Buffalo Adaptive Sports Foundation online here.