Playoff Bound: Buffalo Bandits clinch postseason berth after lopsided win over Calgary Roughnecks

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bandits are playoff-bound yet again after handing the Calgary Roughnecks a 14-7 defeat Saturday night in front of a sell-out crowd at the KeyBank Center. This marks Buffalo's first three-game winning streak all season and it comes in their regular season home finale.

From the opening faceoff Buffalo cooked on both ends of the field opening up a 9-2 lead at halftime. Putting this game out of reach early and never looking back.

Chase Fraser led all goal scorers in this game with four goals. The duo of Dhane Smith and Josh Byrne tallied seven points each. While Matt Vinc made 43 saves in between the pipes for another solid outing from the veteran. Full stats can be found here.

Buffalo will move to 10-7 overall and will close out the regular season on the road next Saturday against the Las Vegas Desert Dogs with a chance to improve their seeding in the upcoming NLL playoffs.