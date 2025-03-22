Playoff berth clinched: Fast start lifts Buffalo Bandits to 13-10 win over Las Vegas Desert Dogs

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — The back-to-back NLL champion Buffalo Bandits secured a playoff berth Friday night at the KeyBank Center in a 13-10 win over the Las Vegas Desert Dogs.

In his NLL debut, Lukas Nielsen got the night started right for Buffalo, scoring the game's and his own first goal to make it 1-0. Then an unanswered seven-goal onslaught by a combination of Dhane Smith, Chris Cloutier, Josh Byrne, Kyle Buchanan, and Justin Martin would push the Bandits ahead 8-0 in the 1st quarter.

Las Vegas would score two in the second, but three unanswered goals in response by Buffalo to close out the first half would give them a commanding 11-2 halftime lead.

In the third, the offense would slow up a bit for the Bandits as the Desert Dogs outscored their foe 2-1 in the quarter, but Buffalo still maintained a well-controlled 12-4 lead heading to the final 15 minutes of regulation.

Credit to Las Vegas, because they knew how to make a near-sellout crowd at the KBC, start to feel the nerves in that last frame. Outscoring Buffalo 6-1 in the fourth made the final score a lot closer than expected after this game started the way it did for the Bandits.

"In a clinching position, bit of a relief. Satisfying that we're in the playoffs but also we're not satisfied we want to make sure we get a home game," head coach John Tavares said after the game.

"It's a good sign. The next step is getting a home playoff game it's going to be huge down the stretch," adds forward Dhane Smith. "Yeah, we've been struggling a little bit at home, but the momentum going forward is unbelievable. We're excited with the next step, and we've got to take care of business tomorrow."

With that 13-10 victory, Buffalo has secured a playoff berth and will look to keep the momentum going on the road Saturday against Albany.