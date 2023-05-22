Patrick "Patchy" Mix ascending to the top of the MMA world

ANGOLA, NY. (WKBW) — Standing 5’11” and weighing 135 pounds. Holding, a professional record of 18 wins and just one loss. Fighting out of Xtreme Couture in Las Vegas and Angola, New York. And now the Bellator interim bantamweight champion of the world. Meet Patchy “No Love” Mix.

“I think I only landed nine strikes throughout the whole fight. I didn’t expect top catch him so early," Patchy told 7 sports. "But I did and I’m so grateful I could walk out of the fight being healthy. No injuries and not hurt at all.”

It took all of 80 seconds for Mix to knock out the at-the-time interim champ Rauefon Stots in the Bantamweight Grand Prix in Hawaii. Making it one of the quickest ways we’ve ever seen someone win $1,000,000.

“Of course the grand prize of a million dollars, I don’t think that’s hit me yet.”

Money aside, Mix now sets his sights on defending his title and removing the “interim” off of it. Contrary to what you saw against Stots. Mix has risen to the top of ranks in Bellator by way of submission.

“I knew I was really good on the ground so then I started to round my striking game out. But I would still call myself a heavy grappler-based fighter,” Mix says.

Patchy’s beginning to his professional fighting career started at Lake Shore High School. Where he was a standout on the Eagles wrestling team. His adoptive mother Rose encouraged him to try it. And once he hit the mats the direction of his life changed forever.

"When I was in high school I was wrestling. And a guy named Dennis Brown was also a wrestler. He was one of my mentors. And he brought me into an MMA gym while he was a pro fighter. And I wanted to do everything Dennis did since I was in the 10th grade.”

"He’s done a really good job of coming back to our community and coming back to our home meets," says Lake Shore wrestling coach William Sills. "He lets people know when he’s coming back home for a meet or an alumni night. I love that he has never really left Angola.

Mix has a lot of love for his Angola roots. But we had to ask, where does his nickname “No Love” come from?

“When I’m backstage I don’t show any love. I’m walking around and looking kind of angry. I get very off-put quickly so I’m always like let me be, let me do my thing. Someone gave me the nickname and I guess it just stuck." Mix said.

Up next for Patchy, his chance for professional win number 19 and the undisputed Bantamweight crown. When he squares off with the winner of the upcoming Sergio Pettis and Patrico Pitbull bout set for June 16th.