One win away from a championship; Buffalo Bandits use 4th quarter surge in 12-8 win over Albany Firewolves

ALBANY, NY. (WKBW) — The reigning NLL champion Buffalo Bandits are one win away from back-to-back titles after a 12-8 victory over the Albany Firewolves in game one of the NLL Finals.

Game Recap

For the first time since 1997 the NLL Finals features two teams from the same state and ironically back in 97' it was the Buffalo Bandits and the Rochester Knighthawks in the title series. Fast forward 27 years later and this time the bandits take on a team a little bit more down I-90 in the Albany Firewolves.

1st Period

There was so much anticipation for this series as the Bandits and Firewolves are becoming one of the fastest-growing rivalries in all of the NLL. Albany’s Tye Kurtz gets the scoring going with the game’s first goal just over 30 seconds after the opening faceoff.

Tehoka Nanticoke would net the equalizer for Buffalo a short while later and then the league MVP Josh Byrne would give Buffalo their first lead of the game with one of his two goals in the opening period.

The newly minted MVP, Josh Byrne, fires an absolute LASER that beats Jamieson. Bandits: 2

FireWolves: 1 pic.twitter.com/IBIjq2hoDS — NLL (@NLL) May 17, 2024

2nd Period

Things settle down as both goalies get comfortable but with the game knotted up at five-a-piece. Alex Simmons, with 26 seconds left in the 1st half ripped the go-ahead goal to put the Firewolves up 6-5 at halftime.

You don't make friends in The Finals... The FireWolves and Bandits have the intensity dialed up to 11 😤 pic.twitter.com/ckZWFcpQPh — NLL (@NLL) May 18, 2024

3rd Period

Buffalo tacked on another game-tying goal bringing the game to 6-6 and then a turning point. With under three minutes left in the quarter, Chase Fraser would score the go-ahead goal which was initially called a "no-goal." But Bandits head coach John Tavares throws the challenge flag and the call would be reversed after an official review. Giving the Bandits their first lead of the 2nd half.

4th Period

In the 4th quarter, the experience of this Bandits squad was on full display as they outscored Albany 4-2.

Bucky with the tip-toe-the-crease MAGIC and Banditland (in Albany) goes CRAZY pic.twitter.com/Qx8DLh2D5U — NLL (@NLL) May 18, 2024

THE GREAT DHANE. Smith scores his SECOND of the night to give the Bandits an 11-7 lead over the FireWolves. pic.twitter.com/5BJxisAcMM — NLL (@NLL) May 18, 2024

Both goaltenders put on an entertaining performance in the net but Matt Vinc brought out that patented “you ain’t gonna score on me mentality,” helping seal the victory for Buffalo.

"He's like a fine wine. He just keeps gettin' better especially in important games like this...I want him to play 10 more years." - Dhane Smith on Matt Vinc's 37-save performance in Game 1. pic.twitter.com/sN0ha7qZ8W — NLL (@NLL) May 18, 2024

With the 12-8 victory the Bandits come back home for game two on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. est. Needing just one more win to claim back-to-back NLL titles.

Full stats can be found here.

Other Notable Storylines

- Bandits forward Dhane Smith passes his head coach John Tavares for first in all-time postseason assists with 117



The Great(est) Dhane Dhane Smith passes John Tavares for FIRST All-Time with 117 Postseason Assists. pic.twitter.com/3xT1KvuuQe — NLL (@NLL) May 18, 2024

- NLL MVP Josh Byrne and Dhane Smith combined for 18 points in the win



The Dynamic Duo put on a SHOW in Albany... What will The Great Dhane and Byrnzy do in Game 2? pic.twitter.com/MDPCJXkSnB — NLL (@NLL) May 18, 2024

- Matt Vinc and Firewolves goaltender Doug Jamieson combined for 81 saves

Jamieson. 𝗦𝗔𝗩𝗘.

Vinc. 𝗦𝗔𝗩𝗘. A couple of HUGE saves when it matters most to keep the game locked at 6. pic.twitter.com/5RIWOWjVYV — NLL (@NLL) May 18, 2024

- For the 2nd year in a row the Bandits can win the NLL title in Banditland

