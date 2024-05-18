Watch Now
One win away from a championship; Buffalo Bandits use 4th quarter surge in 12-8 win over Albany Firewolves

Bandits return home for game two of NLL Finals on Saturday at 7:30
Posted at 10:53 PM, May 17, 2024

ALBANY, NY. (WKBW) — The reigning NLL champion Buffalo Bandits are one win away from back-to-back titles after a 12-8 victory over the Albany Firewolves in game one of the NLL Finals.

Game Recap

For the first time since 1997 the NLL Finals features two teams from the same state and ironically back in 97' it was the Buffalo Bandits and the Rochester Knighthawks in the title series. Fast forward 27 years later and this time the bandits take on a team a little bit more down I-90 in the Albany Firewolves.

1st Period

There was so much anticipation for this series as the Bandits and Firewolves are becoming one of the fastest-growing rivalries in all of the NLL. Albany’s Tye Kurtz gets the scoring going with the game’s first goal just over 30 seconds after the opening faceoff.

Tehoka Nanticoke would net the equalizer for Buffalo a short while later and then the league MVP Josh Byrne would give Buffalo their first lead of the game with one of his two goals in the opening period.

2nd Period

Things settle down as both goalies get comfortable but with the game knotted up at five-a-piece. Alex Simmons, with 26 seconds left in the 1st half ripped the go-ahead goal to put the Firewolves up 6-5 at halftime.

3rd Period

Buffalo tacked on another game-tying goal bringing the game to 6-6 and then a turning point. With under three minutes left in the quarter, Chase Fraser would score the go-ahead goal which was initially called a "no-goal." But Bandits head coach John Tavares throws the challenge flag and the call would be reversed after an official review. Giving the Bandits their first lead of the 2nd half.

4th Period

In the 4th quarter, the experience of this Bandits squad was on full display as they outscored Albany 4-2.

Both goaltenders put on an entertaining performance in the net but Matt Vinc brought out that patented “you ain’t gonna score on me mentality,” helping seal the victory for Buffalo.

With the 12-8 victory the Bandits come back home for game two on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. est. Needing just one more win to claim back-to-back NLL titles.

Full stats can be found here.

Other Notable Storylines

- Bandits forward Dhane Smith passes his head coach John Tavares for first in all-time postseason assists with 117

- NLL MVP Josh Byrne and Dhane Smith combined for 18 points in the win

- Matt Vinc and Firewolves goaltender Doug Jamieson combined for 81 saves

- For the 2nd year in a row the Bandits can win the NLL title in Banditland

