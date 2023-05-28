One more to go: Buffalo Bandits take NLL Finals game one over Colorado Mammoth

BUFFALO, NY — In the long-awaited rematch between the Buffalo Bandits and Colorado Mammoth, it was Buffalo emerging victorious in game one of the 2023 NLL Finals on Saturday night at the KeyBank Center.

Lacrosse is a game of "runs." In the opening quarter Dhane Smith proved that as the Bandits opened up a quick 4-0 lead. And Smith would tally four goals in the quarter as Buffalo held a 5-4 lead after the first 15 minutes.

Colorado would start the second quarter and go on a run of their own. Building a small 8-7 lead at halftime. Silver Creek native Zed Williams would grab five points off two goals and three assists for the Mammoth.

However, Buffalo would reignite the crowd at the KeyBank Center with a five-goal third quarter and regain a 12-9 lead as we went to the fourth.

Despite Colorado outscoring Buffalo 3-1 in the final frame. The Bandits would hold firm in the final seconds and come out on top with a 13-12 win in game one.

Dhane Smith would lead all scorers with five goals. Chase Fraser and Tehoka Nanticoke would each net a hat-trick in this contest.

Up next for Buffalo, it's game two on Monday from Ball Arena in Denver. That one set to start at 4:00 p.m. est. If the Bandits win that one they will claim their first NLL title in 15 years.