Official attendance over 6,000 for Buffalo Bisons return to Sahlen Field

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bisons returned to Sahlen Field Tuesday evening for the first time since August 2019.

Due to COVID-19 the 2020 Minor League Baseball season was canceled. The Toronto Blue Jays, the team's MLB affiliate, called Sahlen Field "home" due to COVID-19 travel restrictions between the U.S. and Canada, which caused the Bisons to call Trenton, New Jersey "home." The Blue Jays returned to Toronto on July 30 which cleared the way for the Bisons to return to Buffalo.

A spokesperson for the Bisons says the official paid attendance for the return of Bisons baseball to Sahlen Field Tuesday was 6,404. The Blue Jays played home games at Sahlen Field from June 1 to July 21 and according to attendance numbers averaged just over 6,500 fans a game.

The Bisons final regular season home game is scheduled for September 26, you can view the team's promotional schedule here.