NYS announces COVID-19 guidance for Toronto Blue Jays games at Sahlen Field

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Opening Day for the Toronto Blue Jays at their new "home" at Sahlen Field in Buffalo is set for June 1 and New York State officially announced COVID-19 guidance Wednesday.

According to an announcement by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo at Sahlen Field Wednesday, the seats available for fans will be split into two sections. One section will be for individuals who are vaccinated and the other section will be for those who are not vaccinated.

In the vaccinated section, normal seating will be allowed but masks must be worn. Those who are under 16 years of age and not currently eligible to be vaccinated can accompany vaccinated parent(s) in the vaccinated section.

In the unvaccinated section, 6-foot social distancing will be required and masks must also be worn.

Tickets go on sale May 20, you can find more information here.

The governor also announced starting June 1 you can receive the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a Blue Jays game at Sahlen Field. If you receive a vaccine at a Blue Jays game you will receive a free ticket to a Buffalo Bisons game next season as well as a chance to win Blue Jays prizes.