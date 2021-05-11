Blue Jays ticket sales delayed one week following updated NYS COVID-19 protocols

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Toronto Blue Jays announced ticket sales for the team's "home" games in Buffalo have been delayed a week due to updated NYS COVID-19 protocols.

The updated guidance, which can be found here, allows for large-scale outdoor venues to create specific sections for vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals.

"To ensure this plan is safe for all fans, players, staff, and the local community, and consistent with protocols at other Major League venues in the state, the club has postponed presales and onsales by one week," a release says.

For the home games from June 1 to June 17, tickets will go on sale to Bisons Season Ticket Holders on May 18. Tickets will go on sale to the general public May 20 at 10:00 a.m.

For the home games from June 24 to July 4, tickets will go on sale to Bisons Season Ticket Holders on June 1. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on June 3.

Last week the Blue Jays announced the team will call Buffalo's Sahlen Field "home" for the second summer in a row due to COVID-19 travel restrictions between the U.S. and Canada.