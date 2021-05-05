Large-scale outdoor venues to follow state guidance for vaccinated, unvaccinated individuals

ALBANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced updated guidance for large-scale outdoor event venues Wednesday.

Following the announcement that there will be specific sections for vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals at baseball games in the state, the governor announced the guidance also applies to large-scale outdoor event venues such as:

Sports venues

Performing arts and live entertainment venues

Horse racing venues

Auto racing venues

Cuomo says beginning May 19 the venues will only be limited by the space available for patrons or parties of patrons to maintain the required 6-feet social distancing. Those who are fully vaccinated do not have to follow the 6-feet social distancing requirement in assigned sections designated solely for fully vaccinated individuals. Proof of full vaccination status can be provided through paper form, digital application or the state's Excelsior Pass. Appropriate social distancing, masks and other health protocols will still apply. Those under of the age of 16 who are not eligible to be vaccinated may accompany an adult in a fully vaccinated section.

Beginning June 19 a pilot will begin to reduce social distancing at large-scale indoor venues in assigned sections designated solely for fully vaccinated individuals.

"Our state's positivity and hospitalization rates continue to drop and more people are getting vaccinated, so now it's time to readjust our reopening based on the science and the data," Governor Cuomo said. "The trajectory we are seeing brings us to a point where we can take a major step forward and allow capacity at large-scale outdoor events to only be limited by the space available to maintain the required social distance of 6 feet, with sections designated solely for fully vaccinated individuals where capacity can be 100%. All the arrows are pointed in the right direction, but we can't lose any of the significant progress we've made. We're going to continue focusing on our vaccination efforts, because the more people vaccinated, the better the situation and the closer we get to defeating COVID once and for all."