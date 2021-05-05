Watch

New York issues guidance for vaccinated, unvaccinated individuals attending baseball games

Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP
Sahlen Field signage is viewed Friday, July 24, 2020, in Buffalo N.Y. The Toronto Blue Jays will play their 2020 home games at the field, the home of their Triple-A affiliate, the Buffalo Bisons. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Sahlen Field
Posted at 12:56 PM, May 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-05 12:57:03-04

ALBANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday new guidance for vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals attending baseball games.

Beginning May 19 the following guidance will be in place for those attending baseball games:

For vaccinated individuals - normal capacity, normal seating, masks must be worn. Those who are under 16 can accompany.
For unvaccinated individuals – 33% capacity with 6-foot distancing and masks.

Officials say there will be specific sections for vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals, and there will be changes to testing requirements.

Cuomo made the announcement with representatives from the New York Yankees and New York Mets in attendance, the governor specifically referenced those teams in his announcement.

The Yankees and Mets have also partnered with NYSDOH to vaccinate those who go to the games, and if you get vaccinated there you get a free ticket.

In a tweet asking if the announcement applied to the Blue Jays in Buffalo, secretary to the governor Melissa DeRosa said:

"Yes -- applies to all statewide

Yankees/Mets are partnering with us today on free tickets/Vaccine sites -- we will certainly explore expanding this to others who are willing."

In response to Cuomo's announcement Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted the following statement:

"As I announced in April, we will have a full house at the @BuffaloBills and @BuffaloSabres games in the fall if all are vaccinated. @NYGovCuomo just announced that for baseball and agreed we can be at 100% if vaccinated; otherwise it's 33%. Let's have a full house-#GetVaccinated!"

