'Not so little anymore' Panama High School celebrates two state titles in less than 5 months

PANAMA, NY. (WKBW) — The last six months for Panama Athletics have been nothing short of amazing.

“It’s been awesome. It’s been a crazy last six months. A lot of work has been put in, and we’re all a little fatigued from the back-to-back seasons. But we lived up to the expectations," says senior Tate Catanese.

Over those last six months, the Panama boy's basketball team won the Section VI and Class D state championships just four months after they won the Class D title in football as the Clymer-Sherman-Panama Co-Op.

Becoming the first ever time a Section VI school to win both state titles in the same season.

Alex Barmore: “It feels good to be a part of history and it’s pretty cool that the banner is going to hang forever. All the hard work just paying off," adds senior Alex Barmore.

Tate, Alex, Bryce Hinsdale, Carter Brink, and the rest of the Panthers squad will be immortalized forever. They’re the first boys basketball team to win a state title and only the second Panthers team to win a title in school history. On top of the fact they all played on the CSP team that won the state championship in football.

From the time he first met this group when they were all in grade school, head coach and Panama athletic director Ed Nelson knew this group was special.

“You know this group kept putting the time in and that’s a super important thing. It’s the work outside of the game that really matters," Nelson told 7 Sports.

Weeks before, Ed and the Panthers hoisted the state championship trophy, tragedy struck. Ed lost his father to a heart attack on their senior night. It was in that darkness, he leaned on his family. Both the one at home and on the court to get him through.

“I felt an emptiness without these guys there too. I was thinking about them that night and I came to practice the very next day and we had a conversation about how they mean family to me too," Nelson adds. "That was a part of me that was empty too and I needed them, hopefully like they needed me.”

Through every up and down, this Panthers squad delivered. For Ed, his father, and the Panama community. And in return, they all made sure this team knew just how much these state titles have meant to them.

“People you haven't even talked to in a while are giving you hugs, and that’s just an amazing feeling because sports brings everyone together, brings the community together," senior Carter Brink says. "And for us to do this, definitely brought the community together.”

“You can do anything, and you can do it from a small school. And being Class D like I said, graduating 23 kids it's something people put aside and overlook us. So winning two (state titles) is special," added fellow senior and teammate Bryce Hinsdale.

Carter Brink - Brockport, football

Bryce Hinsdale - Washington & Jefferson, football

Alex Barmore - Edinboro, football

Tate Catanese - Baldwin Wallace, football