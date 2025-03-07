Meet Eddie Kertis: The 63-year-old college swimmer competing in Buffalo this week

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — Alright, so imagine this. You’re competing in the junior college swimming and diving championships. You’re on the starting blocks, ready to go, and then you look over at a 63-year-old swimmer next to you.

“I’m Eddie Kertis. I swim for the College of the Florida Keys in Key West, Florida. I am 63 years old and I’m an active card-carrying member of the AARP.”

That's how collegiate swimmer and active AARP member Eddie Kertis introduced himself on Thursday afternoon during the National Junior College Athletic Association's Swimming and Diving National Championships.

Kertis, a Key West resident, lifelong swimmer and former US Army Colonel, got his chartering and sailing license after he retired from the Army.

Needing to sharpen up on some boat maintenance and other skills, he enrolled in the Maritime Technology program at the College of the Florida Keys, which led to this conversation with his coach.

“And one day she said, wait a minute, you’re a full-time student and you’re not a bad swimmer," Kertis told 7 Sports. "She said our swim team is only three years old, and we’ve never had four boys on the team. And if you join the team, since you’re a full-time student, we can have a relay (team)."

It was an easy decision for Eddie; he joined the Tugas swim team and never looked back. Fast forward to today, his journey brought him to Buffalo for the NJCAA Championships, where on Wednesday, against swimmers who are young enough to be his grandkids, he won the first heat of the 50-yard breaststroke.

“Got out, and my coach ran over and told me my time was two seconds fastest than my fastest time. And then she said it gets better; you won the heat and I said I won the heat? She goes you won the heat. So I started crying," Kertis said. "Called my wife she had been watching online and when the heat finished, the announcer said finishing first in lane six, Eddie Kertis. And then she started crying.”

Eddie’s story goes beyond any medal or championship he could ever win because watching a 63-year-old do that against college swimmers is not only amazing, it’s inspiring.

“I was at the Nationals last year, and I walked up to the block, checked in with the time, and he was a gentleman about my age, and he said my daughter wouldn't shut up about you last night," adds Kertis. "She said look at him, dad. He’s your age and look at the shape he’s in. And he said, You've inspired me. Monday, I’m getting back into the pool.”

So, next time something seems too challenging, remember that 63-year-old Eddie Kertis is quite literally swimming laps around you.