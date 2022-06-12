"Limited number of tickets still available" for Buffalo Bandits' Game 3 on Saturday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you ask Buffalo Bandits head coach John Tavares, KeyBank Center is the best crowd in the National Lacrosse League. "Banditland" is already proving that less than 24 hours after Saturday's game two loss.

According to Pegula Sports & Entertainment, there are a "limited number of tickets still available on Ticketmaster." As of Sunday evening, a majority of tickets in the 100 level have already been sold.

If the Bandits beat Colorado on Saturday night, they will win the team's fifth championship in franchise history. Since the start of the NLL season in December, Buffalo is 10-2 at home. Face-off is on June 18 at 7:30 p.m.