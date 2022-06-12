Buffalo Bandits fall short in Game 2 to Mammoth 11-8

DENVER (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bandits have been waiting since 2008 to win another NLL Title. To add a fifth one to the rafters at KeyBank Center, they'll have to wait one more week. The Colorado Mammoth defended their home floor with an 11-8 win to tie the championship series.

Neither team could find consistency on offense. The Bandits didn't score until the 10:30 mark of the second quarter, but a 5-0 run after that quickly vanished once Buffalo went cold. It simply became a matter of getting hot at the right time.

The Mammoth finished the game on a 5-0 run to send the series to a pivotal game three. It will be winner-takes-all next weekend in Banditland. Faceoff at KeyBank Center is at 7:30 p.m. on June 18th.