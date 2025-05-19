Late rally by Saskatchewan pauses Buffalo Bandits title chase forcing game three of NLL Finals

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — On the verge of a coveted third straight NLL Title, the Buffalo Bandits' NLL title dreams were paused by a fourth-quarter rally, leading the Saskatchewan Rush to an 11-10 win.

Like game one on Friday in Buffalo, the Bandits fell behind quickly as the Rush raced out to a 3-0 lead early in the 1st quarter. NLL Offensive Player Dhane Smith got the Bandits on the board late in the opening frame to shorten the deficit to 3-1.

That playoff confidence and experience started to play a factor more for Buffalo in the second quarter, as they outscored Saskatchewan 5-3. Dhane Smith would tally his second goal, and Ian MacKay's two-goal period would help improve an already impressive playoff resume by the transition specialist. 6-6 would be the score at halftime.

In the third, Chase Fraser came alive with two huge goals to give Buffalo the lead and if you didn't see either of the two goals, we'll throw them below. But you'll likely see them on SportsCenter tomorrow as well.

Chase Fraser you are a SICKO. In the biggest game of the year, Fraser goes one-handed, behind-the-back to give the Bandits a 7-6 lead over the Rush.#SCtop10 pic.twitter.com/b9VaUjOTMj — NLL (@NLL) May 19, 2025

Chase Fraser with a swim move and finish you HAVE to see. What an electric finish from #95. pic.twitter.com/FzLMuXirOk — NLL (@NLL) May 19, 2025

But Saskatchewan's relentless attack never allowed the Bandits to get comfortable as they retook the 10-9 lead in 4th quarter with about 7:30 left on a power-play goal. And from there, a two-goal quarter from Austin Shanks made it an 11-9 deficit for Buffalo late in the game. Kyle Buchanan would bring the game within a goal with about a minute left on the clock, but the Rush would hold on for an 11-10 win and force a winner-take-all game three.

Game 3 between Buffalo and Saskatchewan is on Saturday at 4:30 pm EST. at the KeyBank Center.

