Kenmore West hockey player battling Ewing's sarcoma, a type of bone cancer

KENMORE, N.Y. [WKBW] — 16-year-old Damien Isch is a junior on the Kenmore West hockey team. A few weeks ago, his focus was on helping lead the Blue Devils to a championship. Now he's focusing on beating Ewing's sarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer.

"It's been really difficult because you know he's not even 17 years old yet," longtime family friend Kristin Scholz said. "It's happening so fast. One day we find out that there is this diagnosis and the next day he's already in the hospital getting chemo treatments."

Scholz knew she needed to do something. Earlier this week she started a GoFundMe page dedicated to raising money for the Isch family. She said within 30 seconds of making the page, she was receiving donations.

"It really isn't a surprise because you see it all the time," Scholz added. "They say Buffalo is the City of Good Neighbors. Being even closer to home in the Kenmore/Tonawanda area, it was so overwhelming, the support and how fast it came."

"He can beat this. He's a fighter," Kenmore West hockey coach Robert Roszak said. "I look forward to having him, next year, on the team— or with the team. He's always going to be a part of this team. No matter if he's playing or not."

If you would like to help the Isch family and Damien’s battle there are multiple fundraisers on the horizon:

On April 24th, there will be a bowling fundraiser at Classic Lanes in Kenmore. Tickets are $20.

On May 6th at 6:00 p.m., Damien’s friends and family are hosting a meat raffle at the Knights of Columbus in Kenmore.

If you’d like to donate to the Isch family, you can do so on Damien’s GoFundMe page.

