Kansas City Chiefs win Super Bowl LVII with 38-35 win over Philadelphia Eagles

Buffalo native Jody Fortson wins first Super Bowl
Brynn Anderson/AP
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes holds his daughter, Sterling Skye Mahomes, after the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Posted at 10:27 PM, Feb 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-12 22:27:53-05

GLENDALE, AZ. (WKBW) — The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl LVII champions. Behind a 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Buffalo native and South Park High alum Jody Fortson wins his first Super Bowl of his NFL career.

It was an all-time classic at State Farm Stadium. The score was tied at 35-35 with under two minutes left.

On third down from the Eagles 15-yard line, Patrick Mahomes couldn't connect with receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. But Eagles defensive back James Bradberry was called for defensive holding that gave Kansas City a whole new set of downs.

From there they would run the clock down to under 15 seconds and take the lead with a Harrison Butker field goal.

A Philadelphia "hail-mary" fell well short of the endzone and the Chiefs would win by a final of 38-35.

