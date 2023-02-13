Kansas City Chiefs win Super Bowl LVII with 38-35 win over Philadelphia Eagles

GLENDALE, AZ. (WKBW) — The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl LVII champions. Behind a 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Buffalo native and South Park High alum Jody Fortson wins his first Super Bowl of his NFL career.

It was an all-time classic at State Farm Stadium. The score was tied at 35-35 with under two minutes left.

On third down from the Eagles 15-yard line, Patrick Mahomes couldn't connect with receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. But Eagles defensive back James Bradberry was called for defensive holding that gave Kansas City a whole new set of downs.

From there they would run the clock down to under 15 seconds and take the lead with a Harrison Butker field goal.

A Philadelphia "hail-mary" fell well short of the endzone and the Chiefs would win by a final of 38-35.