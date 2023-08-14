Watch Now
Jessica Pegula wins National Bank Open 6-1, 6-0 over Liudmila Samsonova

Posted at 10:18 PM, Aug 13, 2023
MONTREAL — For the third time in her WTA career, Buffalo native and third ranked women's tennis player in the world Jessica Pegula has won a tour championship.

Pegula routed Liudmila Samsonova 6-1, 6-0 to claim the National Bank Open Championship on Sunday in Montreal. Taking a mere 49 minutes in total to do so.

Her win marks the first time an American has won the event since Serena Williams did so back in 2013.

A day earlier she upset the world No. 1 Iga Swiatek (6-2, 6-7 (4), 6-4) to stamp her spot in the finals.

