'It's a day we wait for all year': Opening day of Miracle League of WNY

GRAND ISLAND, NY. (WKBW) — No rain could damper the spirits of the athletes who made their way to the Miracle League of WNY opening day on Sunday afternoon.

Three games, all battling some on-and-off drizzle, but the one thing you didn’t see on Sunday was a single frown. Because every single person there had this date circled on their calendars for months.

“It’s a day we wait for all year. She’s (Dawn) been excited since we started telling her on Friday that on Sunday she gets to go play baseball with her friends," says Miracle League of WNY board member and parent Sarah Gruszka.

Sarah and her daughter Dawn, along with so many others were reunited with their friends on Sunday at Veterans Park in Grand Island. It’s why the Miracle League of WNY is so important to the disabled community. It provides inclusion to those who struggle to find it in their everyday lives.

Anytime you can be out on the baseball field getting the kids to play it’s worth it and amazing," says parent Bob Buyea. "The smile on their faces and the amount of fun they have, no matter what they’re doing. Makes every one of these days worthwhile and special.”

For Bob Buyea, who played the role of pitcher this afternoon, that hits home. Just over 24 hours ago his son Jackson was released from the hospital after a month-long stay. But despite being wheelchair-bound during his recovery, Jackson was not going to miss opening day

“It’s really important for me to be here because I love playing baseball," Jackson told 7 Sports.

And Jackson was not about to let a slight inconvenience keep him from shining bright on the diamond.

Dom Tibbetts: “Jackson what can we expect to see from you on the field today?"

Jackson Buyea: “From me? You’re going to see me going 100 percent all day! That’s what you can expect from me today.”

Whether you find yourself on or off the field it’s impossible not to give 100 percent. Because once you become a part of the Miracle League, you’ll find more than just friends.

“We’re a family. It doesn’t matter if you’ve been in it since 2011 or you just signed on this year. You become part of a family," says Gruszka.

"There’s no need to be concerned about anything else that’s going on but having fun on the field and enjoy the time with your teammates and friends," Bob Buyea adds. "It’s what makes this league so special.”

If you take anything away from this story and the incredible athletes, volunteers, and parents who pour their hearts into a Sunday afternoon of inclusion, let it be this.

Sarah Gruszka: “I always end with this, if you’re having a bad day then come out to the field and watch these players. If you don’t leave with a smile on your face....”

