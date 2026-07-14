'I'm really excited to start the journey': WNY native from SUNY Niagara drafted by Atlanta Braves

SANBORN, N.Y. (WKBW) — Cheektowaga native Dalton Harper has had a whirlwind year, highlighted by an NJCAA Division III National Championship and now by hearing his name called in the MLB Draft.

Harper, a catcher from SUNY Niagara and the NJCAA Division III Player of the Year, was selected by the Atlanta Braves in the 16th round of the MLB Draft over the weekend.

“It is surreal, and it feels amazing,” Harper told 7 Sports. “I know the journey is just starting, but this is a foot in the door to really show what me and my coaches and my family have built, and I'm really excited to start the journey.”

This past season Harper hit an impressive .556 and had 17 home runs, helping lead the Thunderwolves to their first-ever National Championship.

“I think that means just as much to me because having my brothers on that team that, I mean, we go through thick and thin with, and having coach Clingersmith, I've known him forever,” Harper added. “So to be able to get him that first ring and bring home the National Championship and see that smile and joy on his face, uh, that means a ton, and it means a ton to be part of something that's bigger than yourself.”

Harper now becomes the 11th baseball player drafted from SUNY Niagara. While Buffalo isn’t necessarily a baseball hotbed, players like Joe Mack, Jonah Heim, and Jesse Winker are inspiration for Harper that with hard work anything is possible.

"Those people paved the way to show it's possible, and your hard work does pay off,” Harper said. “You have to have the confidence in yourself that it'll happen when it's right and just work your tail off.”

