'I'm going to validate my whole career': Angola's Patrick 'Patchy' Mix set to make UFC debut

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — Angola’s own Patrick “Patchy” Mix rose to the top of Bellator MMA, so the Bantamweight champion decided it was time for a change of scenery by going to the UFC.

“All I have to do is remain doing the things that I do, and that’s exciting fans and finish fights," Mix said. "And because the UFC has such a broad audience, a bigger audience and a bigger market, I feel like that’s where I need to be at this point in my career as I enter my prime. Even those last five fights, imagine if those were in the UFC, I’d be a household name.”

Mix will make his UFC debut Saturday at UFC 316 in Newark, New Jersey. It’s not Western New York, but he’s excited about the opportunity to represent the 716 on the global stage.

"I’m proud to represent where I’m from in Angola, New York, Buffalo, New York, Niagara County, Niagara County Community College, where I went to school," Mix said. "I’m proud to represent my wrestling coaches in Bill Sills, Don Lily, and all these guys who brought me up. I look forward to representing them well Saturday with respect and humility, no matter the result.”

His first UFC bout will be against Mario Bautista on just three weeks' notice, a moment Mix has waited for his entire career for.

“Everything I ever did won’t matter unless I win on Saturday," Mix said. "So I’m going to validate my entire career with a win on Saturday and push this record to 21-1. I will be Patchy Mix "the contender, after this, not the new guy. I will be the contender validated with a 21-1 record with 16 finishes.”

A win on Saturday not only begins his rise to the top of the UFC but also to the top of the list of best athletes that have come out of our area.

"I’m looking to be the next big sports star out of our area," he said. "I’m always spending my money on those tickets, so maybe I can get some better seats and start meeting some of these athletes."

Mix and Bautista’s Bantamweight bout is set for Saturday night on UFC 316’s Main Card.